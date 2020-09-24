Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 103.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Lumina Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Lumina Gold from C$1.06 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of Lumina Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.86. 97,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $304.77 million and a PE ratio of -22.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.75. Lumina Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$1.19.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal projects include the Cangrejos project consisting of six mineral titles covering an area of 6,374 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador; and the Condor project, which consists of seven concessions covering approximately 8,269 hectares area located in the Zamora-Chinchipe Province in southeast Ecuador.

