Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,734. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $113.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 3,797.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lumos Pharma stock. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.61% of Lumos Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

