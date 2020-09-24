Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.10. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUNMF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,375. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.