LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of LVMUY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.44. 95,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,503. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $233.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.73.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

