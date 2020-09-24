Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Raymond Heung Sells 21,500 Shares

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total transaction of C$58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,914,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,970,275.90.

Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Raymond Heung sold 450,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total transaction of C$1,282,500.00.

Shares of MPC stock traded up C$0.13 on Thursday, hitting C$3.78. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a one year low of C$3.10 and a one year high of C$3.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, and retail real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,505,850 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,559 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 1,743,098 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

