Maintel (LON:MAI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $214.41

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.41 and traded as high as $224.50. Maintel shares last traded at $221.00, with a volume of 10,672 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a report on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.38.

About Maintel (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

