Maintel (LON:MAI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $214.41

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.41 and traded as high as $224.50. Maintel shares last traded at $221.00, with a volume of 10,672 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a report on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.38.

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

