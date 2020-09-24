Maker Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $480.32 or 0.04512191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, GOPAX, IDEX and DDEX. Maker has a total market capitalization of $483.00 million and approximately $29.41 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043365 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009415 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00058613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00034067 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Switcheo Network, GOPAX, DDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, HitBTC, BitMart, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, OKEx, CoinMex, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

