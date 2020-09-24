Man Wah’s (NWITY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Man Wah (OTCMKTS:NWITY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Shares of NWITY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.57. 801,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,397. Man Wah has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11.

