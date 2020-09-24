MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives $3.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of MannKind stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 53.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 144,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

