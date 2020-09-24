Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $22.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 244,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,282. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 142,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

