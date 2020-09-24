MAP Protocol Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and $12,004.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00228717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00090745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.69 or 0.01466353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00203330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000653 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

