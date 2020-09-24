Matrix AI Network (MAN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $41,840.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Ethfinex, LBank and IDEX. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $41,840.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00419475 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002692 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LBank, DDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Gate.io, HADAX, IDEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

