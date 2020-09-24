MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.75 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Bittrex, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.42 or 0.04480711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009366 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Coinsuper, Cashierest, Upbit, DEx.top, Kryptono, CPDAX, Gate.io, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

