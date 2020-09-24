MediBloc [QRC20] Market Cap Hits $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,680.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.22 or 0.03260447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.82 or 0.02030087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00420995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00854993 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00046894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00509023 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009586 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

