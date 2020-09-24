MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Trading Down 22%

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was down 22% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 16,559,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,065% from the average daily volume of 764,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNOV shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 39.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 121.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 295.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 170,648 shares during the period. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

