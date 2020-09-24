Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.79

Medipharm Labs Corp (TSE:LABS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 480549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Medipharm Labs in a report on Monday, July 6th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Medipharm Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.30 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medipharm Labs from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Medipharm Labs from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.45. The stock has a market cap of $115.84 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

