Melon (MLN) Reaches Market Cap of $40.15 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Melon has a market capitalization of $40.15 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Melon has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $32.12 or 0.00298667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.94 or 0.04509475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00058178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033941 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

