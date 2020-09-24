Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.78.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $101.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $108.78.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $704,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 59,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $6,275,494.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,205,000 after acquiring an additional 219,855 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 80,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 173,360 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 540,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

