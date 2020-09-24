Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Up 25%

Metallic Minerals Corp (CVE:MMG)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 671,824 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 203,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39.

About Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG)

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of approximately 165.5 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Monster Mining Corp.

