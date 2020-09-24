Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.27. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 1,660 shares.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Monday, July 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and processes based on semiconductor technologies. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company provides flexible systems for large area plasma processing, thin film encapsulation products, wire saws for hard and brittle materials, cell coating technologies, diamond wire saws, inkjet printing production platform, wafer inspection systems, control systems and software solutions, consumables, squaring of multi-ingots, and cell connection, as well as inkjet printing tools and pick-and-place and micro-assembly tools.

