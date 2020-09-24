Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.44. 25,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.40.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

