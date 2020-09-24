Minter Network (BIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.80 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $9.80 million and approximately $45,743.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00093742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00226808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.01472412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00204629 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,911,192,830 coins and its circulating supply is 2,705,983,263 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.