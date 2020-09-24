Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIRM. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,229. The company has a market capitalization of $467.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $28.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,896,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,751,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

