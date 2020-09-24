Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys £138.02 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £138.02 ($180.35).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 85 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £137.70 ($179.93).

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 136 ($1.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 483 ($6.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.26. The company has a market capitalization of $583.71 million and a P/E ratio of -21.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 342.27 ($4.47).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

