Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Down 5.1%

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 740,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 429,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $319,483.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,496.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $460,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,376 shares of company stock worth $898,284. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

