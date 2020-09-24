MKS Instruments (MKSI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/24/2020 – MKS Instruments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/11/2020 – MKS Instruments was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/11/2020 – MKS Instruments is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – MKS Instruments was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/26/2020 – MKS Instruments was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2020 – MKS Instruments was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2020 – MKS Instruments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/31/2020 – MKS Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – MKS Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $130.00 to $145.00.

7/29/2020 – MKS Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $162.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – MKS Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $129.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,460.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $1,409,161. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 67.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $188,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

