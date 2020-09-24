Moin (MOIN) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Moin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Moin has a market cap of $22,331.41 and $5.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002107 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000477 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,483,951 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

