Momenta Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,187 call options on the company. This is an increase of 450% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,215 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNTA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of MNTA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.43. 163,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,815,363.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,782.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $33,249.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $299,172.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,522 shares of company stock worth $8,649,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

