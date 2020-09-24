Mooncoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.59 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $41.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00421079 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002696 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,090,669,418 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

