Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NGLOY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

