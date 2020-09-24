Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RIO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Rio Tinto stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.82. 154,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,259. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 27.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 108.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.