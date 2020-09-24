Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGGF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.23. 1,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,990. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

