Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NHYDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Danske downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.
Shares of NHYDY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 42,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,539. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.
