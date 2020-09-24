Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Danske downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of NHYDY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 42,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,539. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

