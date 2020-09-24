MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Trading Down 5.3%

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 777,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,004,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Get MRC Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $392.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.34.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MRC Global by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MRC Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,963 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.