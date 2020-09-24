Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €241.15 ($283.71).

MEURV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

About Munchener Ruckvers

