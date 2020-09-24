Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Down 5.3%

Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 680,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 328,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Muscle Maker stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ:GRIL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.49% of Muscle Maker at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc as of March 23, 2017.

