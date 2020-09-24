Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)’s stock price traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.50. 958,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 996,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYOV. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $535,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,928.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $496,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,646.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,134 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 463,570 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $3,398,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.