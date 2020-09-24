NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NAHL Group (LON:NAH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of NAH opened at GBX 57.40 ($0.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97. NAHL Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 126.56 ($1.65).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

