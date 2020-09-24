Namecoin (NMC) Market Capitalization Hits $5.41 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $451.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,658.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.28 or 0.02029117 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00676932 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012727 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000537 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

