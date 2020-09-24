NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Down 18.1%

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s stock price traded down 18.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. 10,136,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 1,559,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm has a market cap of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 537.97% and a negative net margin of 771.63%. Equities research analysts predict that NanoVibronix Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.