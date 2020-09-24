Neblio Market Cap Reaches $7.13 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $103,110.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022038 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00021821 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011079 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019265 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009074 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,917,231 coins and its circulating supply is 16,402,991 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars.

