Nestree (EGG) Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $12.07 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nestree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040759 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,585.24 or 0.99310641 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000416 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00166894 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,189,181 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone.

