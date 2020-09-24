Netscientific (LON:NSCI) Issues Earnings Results

Netscientific (LON:NSCI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (11) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of NSCI traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 68.50 ($0.90). The company had a trading volume of 673,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,213. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.75. Netscientific has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.61).
Netscientific Company Profile
