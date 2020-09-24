Netscientific (LON:NSCI) Issues Earnings Results

Netscientific (LON:NSCI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (11) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of NSCI traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 68.50 ($0.90). The company had a trading volume of 673,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,213. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.75. Netscientific has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Netscientific Company Profile

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

