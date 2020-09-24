Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Insider Purchases £101,850 in Stock

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) insider Ron Kalifa purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £101,850 ($133,085.06).

Shares of NETW stock opened at GBX 277 ($3.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 32.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 391.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 418.98. Network International Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 656 ($8.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

NETW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Network International from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Network International from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 518.57 ($6.78).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

