Neutrino USD (USDN) Tops One Day Volume of $2.49 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00009325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00041002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00226959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00088228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.01475279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00201694 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 31,407,905 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.