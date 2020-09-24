NevaCoin Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, NevaCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $33,634.64 and approximately $3.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001098 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000611 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,392,355 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

