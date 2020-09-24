New England Realty Associates (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.38. New England Realty Associates shares last traded at $48.38, with a volume of 399 shares.

New England Realty Associates (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $12.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New England Realty Associates stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of New England Realty Associates worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

