New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. TD Securities raised their price target on New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.70.

Shares of NGD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 487,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,710. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 509.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,096,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 916,633 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,344,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,826,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 352,400 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

