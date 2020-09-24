New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. TD Securities raised their price target on New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.70.
Shares of NGD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 487,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,710. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.06.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.