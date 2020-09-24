New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.02

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and traded as high as $29.50. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.
BCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$38.50 to C$39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.80 million and a PE ratio of -165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
About New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI)
New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.
Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.