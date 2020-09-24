New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.02

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and traded as high as $29.50. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

BCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$38.50 to C$39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get New Look Vision Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.80 million and a PE ratio of -165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.51) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.60 million. On average, analysts expect that New Look Vision Group Inc will post 1.5500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.