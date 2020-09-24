New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.18

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 236556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

